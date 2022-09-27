NewsTechnology
WHATSAPP

Whatsapp Latest Features 2022: WhatsApp working on call link option for joining group calls

Users can tap the Call Links' option within the Calls Tab and create a link for an audio or video call and share it easily with family and friends. People will need the latest version of the app to use Call Links as the rollout begins this week.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 27, 2022, 09:51 AM IST|Source: IANS
  • WhatsApp to roll out Call Links to make joining calls easier with one tap.
  • WhatsApp now supports up to 32 participants in group voice calls.
  • The update includes a redesigned interface with a social audio layout, speaker highlight, and waveforms

Trending Photos

Whatsapp Latest Features 2022: WhatsApp working on call link option for joining group calls

New Delhi: Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Monday announced that WhatsApp is rolling out Call Links to make it easier to start and join a call in just one tap.

ALSO READ | Govt orders YouTube to block 45 videos from 10 channels; Check out WHY

"We've also started testing secured and encrypted group video calls for up to 32 people on WhatsApp," Zuckerberg posted. Group calling on WhatsApp untill now allowed up to eight participants to video call with each other.

ALSO READ | Should you save your debit, credit card on Amazon, Flipkart, e-commerce sites?

Users can tap the 'Call Links' option within the Calls Tab and create a link for an audio or video call and share it easily with family and friends. People will need the latest version of the app to use Call Links as the rollout begins this week.

Reports surfaced in April that in a bid to make group calling better, Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp will soon support up to 32 participants in group voice calls.

The update includes a redesigned interface with a social audio layout, speaker highlight, and waveforms. In July, WhatsApp rolled out a new feature where the users can join a group video or voice call even after its started, and you see the participants in a video call screen the way you see on various communication apps.

WhatsApp now supports up to 32 participants in group calling. Voice calling uses your phone’s internet connection rather than your mobile plan’s minutes. Data charges may apply. When you receive a group voice call, the incoming WhatsApp group voice call screen will show the participants on the call. 

WhatsApp said that the 'Join able calls' reduce the burden of answering a group call as it starts, and brings the spontaneity and ease of in-person conversations to group calling on WhatsApp. If someone in your group misses a call when the phone rings, they can still join whenever they like. You can also drop-off and re-join so long as the call is still ongoing. For over 400 million users in India, WhatsApp video calls are an easiest medium to connect to their loved ones especially in the social distancing times.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Ashok Gehlot seems to be out of Congress President race
DNA Video
DNA: 'Explanation' of Waqf Board's 'occupation policy' with examples
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 26, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan's minister dishonored internationally
DNA Video
DNA: Why is NASA preparing to save Earth?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: PFI terrorist organization, then why delay in ban?
DNA Video
DNA: Global analysis of 'hate crime' against Hindus
DNA Video
DNA: System silent on heavy bags weighing student down
DNA Video
DNA: Why system doesn't prevent cities from drowning in rainwater?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 23, 2022