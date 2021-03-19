Debarpan Mukherjee - The man who steered through hurdles to reach to the top position, he is now

Here is a beautiful journey of a man who lost his parents and also one of his eyes but never gave up. Today he is an SEO specialist and helps large businesses in branding. Debarpan Mukherjee had once lost all his hopes towards life but over time he gained the much-needed momentum in his life and he is now a big entrepreneur.

Debarpan Mukherjee lost his parents in 2012 and life was not smooth for him after that. He went into depression and he never thought he will ever come out of it but his thrive for his dreams made it possible for him to reach his goals. Over time he has built his empire skilfully and is now a successful entrepreneur. Debarpan Mukherjee was always interested in blogging which helped him to earn more about SEO tactics. He came to know about Flippa and now he uses flippa for website flipping which has helped a lot of his customers in branding. His clients now have a strong presence on the internet.

Debarpan didn’t find the much-needed help from the people he approached to at the initial stage of his career. He had to go through numerous No as the answer to his questions. Eventually, he stopped approaching people and started researching of his own. He says that this is the turning point of his career but he welcomes advice and criticism from his seniors to date. Debarpan Mukherjee now has a group of more than 50 people who works under him and praises him a lot. He maintained a healthy atmosphere in the start-up and has also helped his employees during their tough times. Debarpan Mukherjee is open to criticism from his team and has an active grievance redressal system in his office.

Debarpan wanted to learn, use his professional experience and improve every day so that he can make a strong company stand on its feet someday. Well, his hard work paid off when he got to know about the website flippa. With Flippa, Debarpan Mukherjee helps his clients to flip their websites. As he has great knowledge about Digital Marketing, Mukherjee also helps his client in SEO queries, client servicing, earning through Google Adsense, Branding, and online advertising.

It is all about taking that first step, making that first sale, having that first client, and witnessing your first big turnover. But to enjoy these firsts, a person has to work hard behind the scenes. Debarpan knew that if he has to build something of his own, he can’t be dependent on anyone. Debarpan Mukherjee always wanted to be his boss. He wanted to enjoy his success by himself without relying on any external help or financial support.

Debarpan Mukherjee faced disappointment and failure, was jobless, and slipped into melancholy at a certain point. Debarpan Mukherjee has faced numerous difficulties to make this progress. But he chose to never abandon his goals. A couple of years prior, he was stressed about how he will make his end meet, and yet, presently, he has all that he needed – a business, monetary dependability, and the royalty he generally needed to experience. He has plans for large ventures as well in the future. The Entrepreneur realized that no one but him can save himself and fabricate a domain which he generally needed to since childhood. Debarpan Mukherjee is a motivation to every individual who needs to accomplish something significant. The Entrepreneur's excursion will persuade the individuals who have lost expectation. Today, he is the most mainstream tech blogger and SEO specialist in the country. He is gazed upward by numerous individuals who wish to have something of their own one day.

