Delhi Metro Tickets Can Now Book On WhatsApp; Check How To Avail The Feature

New Delhi: WhatsApp has teamed up with Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to let people book tickets right through the app. This is a big deal because it helps folks avoid those super long lines at the Metro stations. And considering that Delhi Metro is not just India's biggest but also the sixth largest in the world, with a whopping 6 million riders every day, this move totally makes sense.

How to book Delhi metro ticket on WhatsApp?

The facility is easy to use and allows commuters to book tickets across 12 lines and 288 stations under the Delhi Metro.

Step 1: You need to simple say ‘Hi’ to this number - +91 9650855800

Step 2: Search station where you want to commute.

Step 3: Type source station and destination with the number of ticket.

Step 4: You will be asked to review and pay the required amount on the App itself.

Step 5: Choose the method of payment and pay.

Step 6: A QR code will be delivered on your WhatsApp with the additional information. You can scan the attached QR code ticket at both entry and exit points of the metro station.

That’s all.Yesterday, we launched the E2E ticket booking experience on WhatsApp for Delhi Metro - India’s largest metro & 6th in the world, with 6M passengers per day.



Commuters can simply say ‘Hi’ to +91 9650855800 or scan the QR code to book tickets across 12 lines and 288 stations! pic.twitter.com/euw3vflkb3 — Rutuja (@rutujax) October 6, 2023

The move is expected to ease the ticket booking at Delhi metro stations and stop the problem of long queues at the counters. Moreover, it also targets the huge paper wastage problem since the inception of QR code slips instead of plastic tokens as a ticket.