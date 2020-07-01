हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Dell launches thinnest mobile workstation in India

The new 15-inch machine features four-sided InfinityEdge display, advanced thermal innovations and latest 10th Gen Intel Core Processors in a thin and light frame.

Dell launches thinnest mobile workstation in India

Bengaluru: Dell Technologies on Wednesday launched a new Precision 5550 mobile workstation in India at a starting price of Rs 1,29,999.

The new 15-inch machine features four-sided InfinityEdge display, advanced thermal innovations and latest 10th Gen Intel Core Processors in a thin and light frame.

Weighing 1.84 kg with a 92 per cent display/body ratio and up to NVIDIA Quadro T2000 (4GB) graphics, the Precision 5550 workstation can handle applications for 3D design and modelling, simulation and analysis and rendering with ease, the company said in a statement.

"From fast rendering to detailed visualizations and complex simulations, the Precision 5550 is a perfect combination of power and style, with the latest hardware and software components, thermal innovations and intelligent features, creative users across industries will appreciate this workstation," said Vivekanand Manjeri, Brand Director, Client Solutions Group, Dell Technologies India.

The mobile workstation comes with Dell Optimizer for Precision software - the AI-based performance software that automatically tunes the workstation using machine learning, delivering ExpressResponse for optimized application performance and ExpressCharge for faster battery charging.

It features two Type C Thunderbolt ports for superfast data transfers. Users can close the shutter to physically block the camera or open it when they want to during videoconference or take photos.

