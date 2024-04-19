Dell Rolls Out New Commercial PC Portfolio In India With AI Features; Check Price, Specs

New Delhi: Dell has rolled out a new portfolio of commercial artificial intelligence (AI)-)-powered laptops in the Indian market. The portfolio comprises the Latitude 9450 2-in-1, the Latitude 7350 Detachable, the Latitude 5450 business laptop, and the Precision 5490.

Notably, the series of laptops pack with a Copilot Key for immediate access to the Microsoft AI chatbot. The Latitude portfolio laptops start at the price of Rs 1,10,999, while the Precision portfolio is available at a starting price of Rs 2,19,999.

AI-Powered Laptops:

Dell Latitude 9450 2-in-1 Laptop:

This laptop is the world’s smallest 14-inch commercial PC. The device sports a 16:10 InfinityEdge QHD+ display along with Dell’s Zero-Lattice Keyboard and Haptic Collaboration Touchpad.

It is the world's most collaborative commercial PC and is designed for executives, salespeople and consultants. The laptop is priced at Rs 2,60,699. (Also Read: itel Super Guru 4G Keypad Phone Launched In India With UPI Payments And YouTube At Rs 1,799; Check Specs)

Dell Latitude 7350 Detachable Tablet

The tablet features a 3k resolution display along with a lightweight tablet with an attachable keyboard. The tablet is equipped with Dell’s ComfortViewPlus technology which reduces the harmful effects of blue light. The company claims that it is the world's most versatile commercial detachable tablet.

The starting price of the 2-in-1 devices stands at Rs 1,73,999.

Dell Latitude 5450:

It is powered by Intel Core Ultra U series chips. The device is a company’s 5000 series and uses up to 19 per cent recycled content. The laptop starts at Rs 1,10,999. Notably, it is the smallest mainstream business laptop in the world. (Also Read: Apple Removes Meta-Owned WhatsApp And Threads From Its App Store In China; Know Why?)

Dell Precision 5490:

It features a touch-enabled 14-inch InfinityEdge display. The company claims that it comes with AI-enhanced updates that can help improve user productivity. The laptop starts at Rs 2,19,999. It is the world's smallest workstation.