itel Super Guru 4G Keypad Phone Launched In India With UPI Payments And YouTube At Rs 1,799; Check Specs

New Delhi: Mobile manufacturing company itel has launched the Super Guru 4G keypad smartphone in the Indian market. The newly launched smartphone brings a premium design along with durability. It allows users to watch the news in different languages. Notably, there is the availability of 13 Indian languages and much more.

The keypad phone also supports UPI payments, YouTube and YT Shorts. It comes with three colour options: Green, Black, and Dark Blue.

itel Super Guru 4G Price And Availability:

The cost of the newly launched phone is Rs 1,799 for Indian consumers. Users can buy the keypad phone via the company’s online store and Amazon. (Also Read: Nothing Ear, Ear (a) TWS Earbuds With ChatGPT AI Integration Launched In India; Check Price, Specs)

itel Super Guru 4G Specifications:

The keypad features a 2-inch display and loaded with a 1,000mAh battery. The phone is equipped with a VGA camera that allows users to scan barcodes for UPI payments. It also allows users to watch BBC News in four languages – English, Hindi, Urdu, and Punjabi.

The handset comes with the instant messaging app LetsChat and includes exciting games like, 2048, Sokoban and Tetris. For connectivity, it supports dual 4G connectivity and VoLTE. Moreover, the Super Guru 4G also supports 2G and 3G connectivity. (Also Read: Apple Watch Series 9 Available For Only Rs 7,080 On Amazon; Here's How To Grab Deal With Bank Discount)

To recall, the smartphone brand rolled out the itel P55 and itel P55+ for Indian consumers. These phones offer a 6.6-inch display, a 50MP main camera, and a 5,000mAh battery. Moreover, it comes with additional RAM support and much more.