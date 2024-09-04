Digital India: New Notary Portal Launched; To Benefit Notaries And Public; Check Portal Link And Other Details

New Delhi: The government has launched the New Notary Portal to make appointment of Notaries seamless, efficient and transparent. The New Notary Portal can be accessed at https://notary.gov.in.

Arjun Ram Meghwal, Minister of State, Ministry of Law & Justice (Independent Charge) launched the new Notary Portal in a function organised by the Department of Law & Justice in New Delhi.

The Notary Portal launched in association with NIC has been designed and developed with different modules which shall be rolled out in phases. In the first stage, module relating to issue of Certificate of Practice to the provisionally selected Notaries has been launched. It is envisaged to roll out the modules relating to renewal of Certificate of Practice and submission of Annual Returns later during the year.

The Notary Portal provides an online interface between the notaries and the Government for various services like submission of applications for appointment as notaries, issuance and renewal of Certificates of Practice, change of practice area, submission of annual returns, etc.

With the launch of the Notary Portal, the Central Notaries will not be required to submit applications/ requests in physical mode.

They can submit applications online; monitor its progress; and download digitally signed Certificates of Practice from their digilocker accounts.

Addressing the Officers on the occasion, Meghwal, hailed the launch of the dedicated Notary Portal as an important step forward towards providing a paperless, faceless and efficient system a step towards the goal of digital India as envisioned by the Prime Minister of India. The Minister further said that this portal has been made in a user-friendly manner and this will help the Notaries and the public when all the intended features are activated in the course of time.

Outlining the salient features of the new Notary Portal, Dr. Rajiv Mani, Law Secretary informed that the initiative will help to make not only the system of selection and appointment of Notaries across the country faster, efficient and transparent but will also help in creating digital storage facility of all notary related records. He further said that the new portal comes with several novel features over and above the earlier notary online applications portal. He said once the new portal is made fully operational with all its features, it will ensure seamless administration of Notary Act and benefit the citizens throughout the length and breadth of the country’s vast geographical expanse.