Digital Markets Act: EU Starts Probe Into Apple, Meta, Google Under New Digital Law

New Delhi: The European Union (EU) has started an investigation into big tech giants Apple, Google parent Alphabet and Meta, in its first probe under the sweeping new Digital Markets Act (DMA) tech legislation. The EU has started the investigation after the potential breaches of the newly enacted anti-trust law.

The suite of probes announced are the first under the EU’s Digital Markets Act law, which took effect earlier this month.

The DMA has categorized six major tech firms — Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, ByteDance, Meta, and Microsoft — as gatekeepers, mandating their adherence to specific provisions to boost more competition in digital markets, including allowing third-party app stores.

The European Commission announced five investigations into Apple, Google, and Meta's compliance with the DMA, with completion expected within 12 months. (Also Read: iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus Get Price Cuts In India On Flipkart, Starting At Rs 56,999)

Apple and Alphabet (Google's parent company) will undergo EU scrutiny regarding how they enable app developers to shift consumers to third-party app stores without charges. Adding further, the European Union will also examine changes that Google made to how its search results appear in Europe.

Another investigation will focus on Apple's adherence to rules facilitating the easy removal of apps and changes to default settings on iPhones, along with how the company presents choice screens for alternative search engines and browsers.

Meta's 'pay or consent' model, requiring users to pay for data protection and ad-free experiences on Facebook and Instagram, will also be examined.

The EU's recent law, effective this month, mandates major tech companies to follow numerous new rules, aiming to enhance competition from smaller entities in digital advertising, online search, and app ecosystems.

Earlier, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday that Apple, the tech giant, plans to add new fees and restrictions for third-party software downloads outside its App Store. (Also Read: Tesla CEO Elon Musk Thought That OpenAI Would Fail: OpenAI CE0 Sam Altman)

This development follows the enforcement of the Digital Markets Act (DMA) by the European Union, aimed at targeting the market clout of big technology companies and making it easier for people to move between competing services.