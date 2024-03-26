iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus Get Price Cuts In India On Flipkart, Starting At Rs 56,999

New Delhi: Flipkart's latest Month-End Mobiles Fest is no different as huge discounts on iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus are now live on the platform. This fest is offering an excellent opportunity for consumers who want to purchase iPhones at discounted rates.

The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus are currently available with substantial price cuts during the Month-End Mobiles Fest. This deal is perfect for those who want a top-notch iPhone with a large display but at a more budget-friendly price compared to the Pro models.

The deals on Flipkart include discounted rates on both the standard iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, along with additional discounts for purchases made using select bank cards and EMI options. Customers can also benefit from exchange offers and no-cost EMI plans.

Six months after the tech giant Apple released the iPhone 15 series, Flipkart is offering the base 128GB variant of the iPhone 14 at Rs 56,999, down from its launch price of Rs. 69,990. (Also Read: Tim Cook Extends Holi Wishes With Colourful Picture Shot On iPhone)

The 256GB and 512GB variants of iPhone are priced at Rs 69,999 and Rs 86,999, respectively, with additional cashback for Flipkart Axis bank cardholders and EMI options starting at Rs. 2,004 per month. Customers can also benefit from exchange discounts up to Rs. 55,500.

Similarly, the iPhone 14 Plus is available at Rs. 66,999 for the 128GB variant, Rs. 76,999 for the 256GB model, and Rs. 96,999 for the 512GB version, with discounts for purchases via specific debit and credit cards, bringing the effective starting price down to Rs 64,999.

No-cost EMI options are available starting at Rs 2,356 per month, along with exchange discounts up to Rs 59,000.

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus Specifications:

Both the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus sport impressive features such as 6.1‑inch and 6.7‑inch Super Retina XDR OLED displays, respectively. Both smartphones pack a dual rear camera setup with 12-megapixel wide-angle and ultra wide-angle sensors and a 12-megapixel front camera. (Also Read: WhatsApp Allows To Pin Multiple Messages In Chat; Here's How to Pin Messages on Android, iOS, And Desktop)

The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus are powered by Apple A15 Bionic SoC and have IP68-rated durability for dust and water resistance. Both smartphones are available in six colour options: Midnight, Starlight, RED, Blue, Purple and Yellow.