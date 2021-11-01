Diwali 2021: Apple iPhone 13 gets a massive price cut; Check details here

New Delhi: On Apple's India website, the freshly released Apple iPhone 13 is available at a discounted price. In September, the iPhone 13 was released alongside three additional smartphones: the iPhone 13 small, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max. The Apple iPhone 13 is currently available on the Apple India shop for roughly Rs 56,000. There are several methods for determining the discount. You may also trade-in your previous iPhones for a discount on the iPhone 13.

The iPhone 13 has a 6.1-inch OLED screen with a notch. The display has a resolution of 2532x1170 pixels and a pixel density of 460 pixels per inch. This year, the smartphone comes with 128GB of storage instead of 64GB. In terms of optics, the iPhone 13 has dual 12MP+12MP rear cameras. Apple's latest A15 Bionic chipset is used in the iPhone 13. The smartphone also has a 12MP selfie camera.

Wireless charging is supported by the Apple iPhone 13 and a lightning cable is included in the box. FaceID provides security, and the device is water and dust resistant to IP68 standards.

The iPhone 13 was initially priced at Rs 79,990, but India's online store is offering a discount of up to Rs 9,000 to entice additional purchases. With outdated iPhones available for exchange, the Apple iPhone 13 might be made even cheaper. For your older iPhones, the website will pay up to Rs 46,120. Simply enter the serial number of your current iPhone onto the homepage to check the status.

The iPhone 12 might save you almost Rs 31,120, while the iPhone 11 Pro Max could save you Rs 36,485. The highest price is Rs 46,120 for the iPhone 12 Pro Max from last year, and the lowest price is Rs 2,810 for the iPhone SE first generation. Your Android cellphones can also be exchanged. The list is available by selecting the learn more option on the website.

