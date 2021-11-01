Diwali 2021: Beware! Here’s how to be safe from online shopping fraud

New Delhi: The holiday season has arrived, and the shopping spree is in full swing, with a major portion of it taking place online. But be cautious! There are cybercriminals out there attempting to take your money, and you must know how to stop them. Know that not only online shopping, but also the bank loan process, discounts, and cashback offers, can be utilised to steal from you.

Most Indians make practically all of their large-ticket purchases, as well as minor ones, around the auspicious event of Diwali. During this time, everything is purchased, from houses to automobiles to electronic devices. With the Covid-19 outbreak still present, many individuals are hesitant to shop in public settings such as malls. They would rather shop online. It's quite simple and can be done from the comfort of your own home, and you don't even have to carry the shopping bags because they're brought directly to your door.

The problem is that fraudsters have realised that relatively few individuals care to verify the website from which they are purchasing or paying money. There are numerous phoney websites of banks, ecommerce, and other businesses that appear to be genuine. Many consumers are frequently duped by offers from bogus websites and wind up paying substantial quantities of money to hackers. Of course, they will never get their money back.

Here's how to remain secure while performing online shopping:

1. Do not talk to strangers that phone with unbelievable deals. These offers are almost usually bogus.

2.Do not provide anyone your personal information via the phone, SMS, social media, or even email.

3. You should never reveal your login, passwords, or OTPs with strangers.

4. Don't use Google Search to find a link to a buying website. There could be a phoney one on top, posing as the actual one.

5. If you receive an OTP that you did not request, do not share it with anyone who may call and ask for it under any circumstances.

6. Two-factor authentication should be enabled on all of your online accounts, including email, social media, and banking.

7. Install remote access apps such as Anydesk and Quick Support only if you absolutely need them.

