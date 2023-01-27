topStoriesenglish2566412
Do You Face Difficulty Spotting FAKE NEWS? Here are FIVE STEPS to Check Them

Press Information Bureau (PIB) has given some ways through which citizens can detect fake news. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Varun Yadav|Last Updated: Jan 27, 2023, 07:45 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Fake News is a major problem in these times on Social Media.
  • Here are five steps to detect fake news.
  • Is there a scheme giving loans on 2% interest through Aadhaar card under PM Yojana?

New Delhi: The epidemic of fake news is a major problem especially on Social media with the constant flood of information without trusted sources. It’s become trickier to segregate between real and fake news. However, there are some ways through which you can detect the fake news widely circulating on social media platforms.

PIB has given some ways through which users can detect the fake news on these platforms.

  1. Where do you get the information - Do the thorough check of any suspected website or domain name before trusting on it.
  2. Investigation is mandatory – Don’t believe in sensational headlines; it’s better to read the entire news and then trust on it.
  3. Keep aware – It’s better always to trust on trusted websites such as Government sites and documents.
  4. The more, the merrier – It’s important to check if the information is available on more than one trusted medium or not.
  5. First check, then share – Don’t share any news or information before checking it properly.

Is there a scheme giving loans on 2% interest through Aadhaar card under PM Yojana?

Press Information Bureau in its fact check found that the claim of loans of 2% interest rate given under PM Yojana is fake. It suggest to not share these kind of messages on social media platforms. It may try to siphon off your personal information.

This is totally fake.

