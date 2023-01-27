Do You Face Difficulty Spotting FAKE NEWS? Here are FIVE STEPS to Check Them

New Delhi: The epidemic of fake news is a major problem especially on Social media with the constant flood of information without trusted sources. It’s become trickier to segregate between real and fake news. However, there are some ways through which you can detect the fake news widely circulating on social media platforms.

ALSO READ | BioTech Company 45-Year-Old CEO Spends Millions to Reverse his Age

PIB has given some ways through which users can detect the fake news on these platforms.

Where do you get the information - Do the thorough check of any suspected website or domain name before trusting on it. Investigation is mandatory – Don’t believe in sensational headlines; it’s better to read the entire news and then trust on it. Keep aware – It’s better always to trust on trusted websites such as Government sites and documents. The more, the merrier – It’s important to check if the information is available on more than one trusted medium or not. First check, then share – Don’t share any news or information before checking it properly.

Is there a scheme giving loans on 2% interest through Aadhaar card under PM Yojana?

Press Information Bureau in its fact check found that the claim of loans of 2% interest rate given under PM Yojana is fake. It suggest to not share these kind of messages on social media platforms. It may try to siphon off your personal information.

एक फर्जी मैसेज में पीएम योजना के तहत आधार कार्ड से 2% सालाना ब्याज पर लोन दिए जाना का दावा किया जा रहा है।#PIBFactcheck



कृपया ऐसे फर्जी संदेशों को शेयर न करें।

यह आपकी निजी जानकारी चुराने का भी प्रयास हो सकता है। pic.twitter.com/3T580YBbP9 — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) January 27, 2023

This is totally fake.