BioTech Company CEO Spends Millions to Reverse his Age; Claims to Reduce 5.1 Years in 7 Months

New Delhi: The protagonist of the film 'The Curious Case of Benjamin Button' suffered a rare ailment in the movie. The ailment made him aged backward. Now a Biotech entrepreneur aims to make the age reversal a full-fledged possibility by not only investing millions into the reasearch but by becoming the guinea pig for the trial.

BioTech company founder and CEO Bryan Johnson has been spending millions to reduce his age via sophisticated technology. His biotech company is running a project named ‘BluePrint’ that aims to alter the epigentic constitution of humans, for which Johnson is also a part of the trials. After many years of constant efforts, Johnsom claimed in his medium post to reduce his epigenetic age by 5.1 years in 7 months.

“It’s possible that, this month, the Blueprint team set a new world record in reversing an aging biomarker: my epigenetic age. Specifically, we recently saw a large reduction in my multi-epi-clock average, per unit time, from age 47 to 42.5 in seven months. That’s over six months of age reversal, per single month, without the use of growth hormone,” Bryan Johnson wrote in his medium post.

Johnson is hoping to reverse his age. The recent test results of 45-year-old Johnson conclude that he has the heart of a 37-year-old, the skin of a 28-year-old and the lung capacity of an 18-year-old.

The program is led by Oliver Zolman, a 29-year-old physician who calls himself the "rejuvenation doctor," and is supported by a team of more than 30 health experts, according to the report.

According to the reports, it’s right now in experimental stage. His diet inlcudes many supplements for all kinds of purported health benefits: lycopene, metformin, turmeric, zinc, and, for brain health, a small dose of lithium, among others.

His meals, a mix of solid and soft foods, are vegan and restricted to 1,977 calories a day. He exercises daily, with three high-intensity workouts a week, and goes through blood tests, MRIs, and colonoscopies each month.