Do you own Dogecoin? Here’s Elon Musk's advice for cryptocurrency investors

New Delhi: In the past few months, Elon Musk’s preference for Dogecoin as an investment option over other cryptocurrencies or stocks has remained quite evident. On several past occasions, he has directly or indirectly asked investors to put their money in the cryptocurrency that was launched as a meme coin.

On one such similar occasion, Musk has now shared a piece of advice for Dogecoin investors. Responding to a tweet by founding partner at West Coast Holdings, Bill Lee, Musk, in just word, pointed out his hopes from the digital asset.

Lee, who has also invested in firms owned by Musk, said, “Not your keys, not your crypto," in response to a tweet that had suggested the idea of a Dogecoin Metaverse gateway, MyDogeWallet, that could significantly reduce the dependence on crypto trading platforms such as Binance and Robinhood.

A Twitter user who goes by Twitter handle @MyDogeCTO said, “The core focus of the @MyDogeOfficial vision is to break the dependence on CEXs like binance and robinhood and let #shibes take custody of their own coins!"

not your keys, not your crypto https://t.co/sxpW4nxcH7 — bill lee 21x.eth (@westcoastbill) November 23, 2021

In response, Lee said, “not your keys, not your crypto." Pretty soon, Musk followed the suit and replied to Lee in just one word - “Exactly”. However, the Tesla chief didn’t clarify the topic any further. Also Read: Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 4G with 6.5 full HD+ display launched: Check features, price

Exactly — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 24, 2021

Musk, who claims to have never sold cryptocurrency stored in his portfolio, had pointed out earlier that he doesn’t like how crypto exchanges handle digital coins owned by retail investors. On the other hand, he has remained a firm supporter and believer of cryptocurrencies, especially Dogecoin. Also Read: Sensex surges 454 points; Reliance Industries rebounds over 6%

