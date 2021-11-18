Does Google’s Sundar Pichai own cryptocurrency? Check what he has to say

New Delhi: Google chief executive Sundar Pichai was recently asked if he owns cryptocurrency or not. Responding to the question, the tech mogul said that he doesn't own any, adding that wish he did.

In an interview with Bloomberg Television’s Emily Chang for the Bloomberg New Economy Forum in Singapore, Pichai said that he has experimented with crypto investments. “I’ve dabbled in it, you know, in and out," he was quoted as saying by Mint.

Currently, Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are trading at their near record highs. Bitcoin, the world's biggest cryptocurrency, is currently selling at around $60,000 level, after nearly touching the $69,000 mark.

Investors have witnessed their investment getting nearly doubled in the ongoing year. However, the concerns related to crypto market volatility are casting clouds of fear among Indian investors.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged all democratic nations to work in tandem to ensure that cryptocurrency does not end up in the wrong hands, cautioning that it can spoil the youth.

"It is important that all democratic nations work together on this and ensure it does not end up in wrong hands, which can spoil our youth," PM said while referring to cryptocurrency.

PM Modi has also attended a meeting to discuss a meeting on cryptocurrencies amid worries over misleading claims of huge returns on cryptocurrency investment. Also Read: India's most popular password isn't '123456', but THIS

Previously, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, on Tuesday (November 16), expressed his concerns over cryptocurrencies, saying there are "far deeper issues" involved in virtual currencies that could pose a threat to the country's economic and financial stability. Also Read: Instagram Big Update! Soon, you could add music to your feed posts

