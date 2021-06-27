Don’t want to buy JioPhone? Check out THESE affordable alternatives

In today’s world, owning a smartphone is not a big deal, thanks to the cheapest mobile phones available in the market. During the 44th Annual General Meeting (AGM), Reliance’s chief Mukesh Ambani rolled out the company’s new JioPhone Next smartphone in India. Reliance Jio hasn’t revealed the price of the smartphone yet. However, media reports have previously suggested that the price could be anywhere between Rs 3000 to 5000.

But if you don’t want to buy the next JioPhone, you always have alternatives in the given price range.

Check out these smartphones in the same price range:

Xiaomi Redmi 9A- Xiaomi unveiled the Redmi 9A in India last year at Rs 6,799. The phone is available in three colour options including Nature Green, Sea Blue, and Midnight Black. The Redmi 9A comes with a 6.53-inch IPS HD+ display and comes with a single 13MP sensor at the back and a 5MP image sensor on the front.

Realme C20- Launched in January 2021, Realme C20 is priced at Rs 6,999 and it comes with a 6.50-inch touchscreen display and is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 processor. It comes with 2GB of RAM. The Realme C20 runs Android 10 and is powered by a 5000mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core- Samsung launched Galaxy M01 Core at Rs 5,500 in India for the 1GB RAM and 16GB internal storage variant and Rs 6,499 for the 2GB RAM and 32GB internal storage variant. The smartphone is available in three color options – Black, Blue, and Red.

Realme C21- Realme C21 comes at a price range of Rs 6,999 and in terms of specifications, the smartphone comes with a 6.5-inches IPS LCD and it is powered by MediaTek Helio G35 octa-core processor. For photography and videography, it comes with a dual rear camera setup (13MP+2MP) and a single 5MP selfie camera at the front.

