Donald Trump, Kangana Ranaut going to be back on Twitter on THIS date? Check what Elon Musk said

New Delhi: Along with the buyout of Twitter, rumours are pouring that Elon Musk will reinstate former US President Donald Trump on Twitter as soon as he assumed official control of the social media platform. Remember that in January 2021, Twitter banned Trump for breaking their rules.

According to Musk's clarification, it will take "a couple more weeks" for blocked Twitter accounts to reappear. In other words, people like Kangana Ranaut, Donald Trump, and other banned Twitter users would find it difficult to come back. It may not be as simple as it seems in practice. (Also Read: Donald Trump's fake Twitter account goes viral on internet; netizens react with funny memes)

Twitter will not allow anyone who was de-platformed for violating Twitter rules back on platform until we have a clear process for doing so, which will take at least a few more weeks Elon Musk (elonmusk) November 2, 2022

"Twitter's content moderation council will include representatives with widely divergent views, which will certainly include the civil rights community and groups that face hate-fueled violence," Musk further explained in a tweet on Wednesday. (Also Read: Twitter layoff latest update: Elon Musk to cut half of Twitter's workforce, says Report)

"Twitter will not allow anyone who was de-platformed for violating Twitter rules back on the platform until we have a clear process for doing so, which will take at least a few more weeks."

After Trump expressed his support for an attack on the US Capitol in January 2021, Twitter banned him. "We have permanently suspended the account due to the danger of additional instigation of violence," Twitter said at the time. At the time, Jack Dorsey served as CEO of Twitter. Musk defended Trump at the time, calling Twitter's move to ban him "morally incorrect and downright foolish."

Musk promised to lift the prohibition once he became Twitter's CEO in May. Musk has previously opposed Twitter bans that last forever. Permanent bans "should be incredibly uncommon and really reserved for accounts that are bots or spam," the speaker stated.

Musk announced that he will be creating "a content moderation council with vastly diverse opinions" after officially taking control of Twitter. Musk added that no significant decisions will be made before the council met and had a thorough discussion. Before that council meets, "no significant content moderation changes or account reinstatements will happen," he declared.