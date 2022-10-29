Donald Trump's fake Twitter account goes viral on internet; netizens react with funny memes

New Delhi: The buyout agreement between Elon Musk and Twitter was finalised yesterday, October 28. The conversations between Musk and Twitter have been back and forth, and at one point, Musk almost cancelled the deal. But finally, Elon Musk bought Twitter.

After making a theatrical entrance inside the Twitter offices with a sink, the billionaire entrepreneur sacked several top executives of the microblogging network. Netizens also anticipated the reinstatement of numerous accounts that Twitter had previously blocked for a variety of reasons with Musk's takeover.

Now, a tweet has generated a lot of discussion on the micro-blogging platform, and at first glance, you will be surprised too. A tweet from Donald J. Trump's "official" Twitter account praising Elon Musk for reactivating his account on October 28 was shared.

More than 130k people have liked and reacted to the post. However, there's still more.

After a brief panic, individuals realised the tweet was not sent from Trump's account. Instead, a netizen who changed their username to Donald J. Trump published it from a profile that had previously been verified.

The fake profile reads:

Thank you, elonmusk !

Feels great to be back.

Hope all the haters and losers have missed me! Donald J. Trump (TheUltGmr) October 28, 2022

Lol - the only people who would have missed him are indeed haters & losers, so…



Even though it’s not him I did just poo a little. Jeremy (Jeremythegoose) October 29, 2022

I think it’s some other verified account and they pranked everyone by tweeting this and changing their account to look like the realDonaldTrump account. October 28, 2022

OMG the mini heart attack I had Kevster Belmont (TheKevstermania) October 28, 2022