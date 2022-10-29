topStories
TWITTER

Donald Trump's fake Twitter account goes viral on internet; netizens react with funny memes

After a brief panic, individuals realised the tweet was not sent from Trump's account. Instead, a netizen who changed their username to Donald J. Trump published it from a profile that had previously been verified.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 29, 2022, 03:26 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • The buyout agreement between Elon Musk and Twitter was finalised yesterday.
  • More than 130k people have liked and reacted to the post.
  • The tweet was not sent from Trump's account.

New Delhi: The buyout agreement between Elon Musk and Twitter was finalised yesterday, October 28. The conversations between Musk and Twitter have been back and forth, and at one point, Musk almost cancelled the deal. But finally, Elon Musk bought Twitter.

After making a theatrical entrance inside the Twitter offices with a sink, the billionaire entrepreneur sacked several top executives of the microblogging network. Netizens also anticipated the reinstatement of numerous accounts that Twitter had previously blocked for a variety of reasons with Musk's takeover. (Also Read: OMG, your money and financial data at risk! Drinik malware stealing banking credentials; details here)

Now, a tweet has generated a lot of discussion on the micro-blogging platform, and at first glance, you will be surprised too. A tweet from Donald J. Trump's "official" Twitter account praising Elon Musk for reactivating his account on October 28 was shared. (Also Read: Video of a child washing father's MacBook with soap goes viral; Twitter flooded with memes--watch video here)

More than 130k people have liked and reacted to the post. However, there's still more.

After a brief panic, individuals realised the tweet was not sent from Trump's account. Instead, a netizen who changed their username to Donald J. Trump published it from a profile that had previously been verified.

The fake profile reads:

TwittertweetDonald J TrumpElon Muskelon musk vs twitterviral storiesViral videotrending storiesTrending Videos

