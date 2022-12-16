topStoriesenglish
NewsTechnology
DONALD TRUMP

Donald Trump launches his NFT collectible cards at $99; Netizens react

You can purchase these rare digital trading cards on the official website of collecttrumpcards.com.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Varun Yadav|Last Updated: Dec 16, 2022, 04:10 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Donald Trump launches his rare digital trading cards at $99.
  • Interested buyers can collect them digitally, on computer or phone.
  • All the rare cards sold out on the official website.

Trending Photos

Donald Trump launches his NFT collectible cards at $99; Netizens react

New Delhi: Former US President Donald Trump has launched his non-fungible (NFT) Trump card collections at $99 for buyers. These are limited edition digital trading cards. Interested customers can collect rare digital collectible Trading card of Donald Trump. They are of a different range like baseball card.

ALSO READ | From OnePlus Nord to Realme 9; Top budget-friendly smartphones launched in India under Rs 20,000 in 2022, in PICS

You can purchase these rare digital trading cards on the official website of collecttrumpcards.com.

How to collect them?

You can collect them digitally, on your computer or phone. You only need an email address and a credit card to start collecting 1, 10, 20 and 100 cards. You can become instantly part of new league of collectors.

ALSO READ | Anand Mahindra shares footage of football fans in India - Watch Video

Moreover, each digital trading card (NFT) is not only a rare collectible, it automatically enters you into a lucky draw with a chance to win incredible prizes and the meet the one and only #45 which means Donald Trump, as he was the 45th President of India.

All rare NFT sold out within hours

If you aspiring to purchase one of the digital trading card, there’s bad news for you. All the rare cards sold out on the collecttrumpcard.com site. They sold out within hours of their launch.

Here's how Netizens react

Here's how netizens react.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: What big action has New Zealand taken against cigarettes?
DNA Video
DNA : Why did Jinping's 'Zero Covid' policy become 'Zero'?
DNA Video
DNA: When Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel passed away in 1950
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of deteriorating relationship with smartphone
DNA Video
DNA: In 1911, when Ronald Amundson reached the South Pole
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of China's 'cyber intrusion' in the health sector
DNA Video
DNA: When Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussain was arrested in 2003
DNA Video
DNA: Ground reality check of 'Har Ghar Jal Yojana'.
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of China's evil eye on Tawang
DNA Video
DNA: Nirbhaya Fund under control of the system!