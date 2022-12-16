Donald Trump launches his NFT collectible cards at $99; Netizens react

New Delhi: Former US President Donald Trump has launched his non-fungible (NFT) Trump card collections at $99 for buyers. These are limited edition digital trading cards. Interested customers can collect rare digital collectible Trading card of Donald Trump. They are of a different range like baseball card.

You can purchase these rare digital trading cards on the official website of collecttrumpcards.com.

How to collect them?

You can collect them digitally, on your computer or phone. You only need an email address and a credit card to start collecting 1, 10, 20 and 100 cards. You can become instantly part of new league of collectors.

Moreover, each digital trading card (NFT) is not only a rare collectible, it automatically enters you into a lucky draw with a chance to win incredible prizes and the meet the one and only #45 which means Donald Trump, as he was the 45th President of India.

All rare NFT sold out within hours

If you aspiring to purchase one of the digital trading card, there’s bad news for you. All the rare cards sold out on the collecttrumpcard.com site. They sold out within hours of their launch.

Here's how Netizens react

Donald Trump after selling out NFT collection pic.twitter.com/dZ1hNgtGOk — marmuc (@marmuc96) December 15, 2022

Holy moly. I just spent time on the Donald Trump NFT collectable cards website and it is a journey inside the saddest psychosis you've ever seen. My God, it's looney tunes. I can't stop laughing at him. pic.twitter.com/QwVkcrXxQ5 — KGChief (@KG_Chief) December 15, 2022

