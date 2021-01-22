Don't want your name on Truecaller? Follow these simple steps and unlist your phone number

New Delhi: Lately there has been a surge in questions regarding several apps and their privacy. Caller identification app Truecaller, while on one hand identifies spam SMS and calls for its users, it is also to be noted that the user name itself could also be listed on the app.

If you don't want your name on Truecaller, you can follow some steps and unlist your phone number. The process will be slightly different for android and iOS users.

Truecaller explains that the users can at any time opt-out from the company's database through its webpage. If you are a Truecaller user, you will first have to deactivate your account. Truecaller also advises that if a user has verified his/her number, then the user must first deactivate their account.

How to unlist your phone number from Truecaller on Android

Tap on the 3 stripe menu



Go to ettings



Select Privacy center tab



Uninstall/deactivate account

How to unlist your phone number from Truecaller on iPhone

Tap on the profile at the upper left



Go to settings



Select Privacy center tab



Uninstall/deactivate account

You must note that, it can take up to 24 hours before your number gets removed while numbers marked as spam cannot be unlisted. You need to include your country code in front of the phone number.

If you don't want your number to be searchable in Truecaller app, then you first enter your phone number including the country code and press "Unlist".