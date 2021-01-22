हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Truecaller

Don't want your name on Truecaller? Follow these simple steps and unlist your phone number

Truecaller explains that the users can at any time opt-out from the company's database through its webpage. If you are a Truecaller user, you will first have to deactivate your account. Truecaller also advises that if a user has verified his/her number, then the user must first deactivate their account.

Don&#039;t want your name on Truecaller? Follow these simple steps and unlist your phone number
Representational Image/PIXABAY

New Delhi: Lately there has been a surge in questions regarding several apps and their privacy. Caller identification app Truecaller, while on one hand identifies spam SMS and calls for its users, it is also to be noted that the user name itself could also be listed on the app.

If you don't want your name on Truecaller, you can follow some steps and unlist your phone number. The process will be slightly different for android and iOS users.

Truecaller explains that the users can at any time opt-out from the company's database through its webpage. If you are a Truecaller user, you will first have to deactivate your account. Truecaller also advises that if a user has verified his/her number, then the user must first deactivate their account.

How to unlist your phone number from Truecaller on Android

  • Tap on the 3 stripe menu
     
  • Go to ettings
     
  • Select Privacy center tab
     
  • Uninstall/deactivate account

How to unlist your phone number from Truecaller on iPhone

  • Tap on the profile at the upper left
     
  • Go to settings
     
  • Select Privacy center tab
     
  • Uninstall/deactivate account

You must note that, it can take up to 24 hours before your number gets removed while numbers marked as spam cannot be unlisted. You need to include your country code in front of the phone number.

If you don't want your number to be searchable in Truecaller app, then you first enter your phone number including the country code and press "Unlist".

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
TruecallerSmartphonesAndroidIOSiPhone
Next
Story

Facebook data theft: CBI books Cambridge Analytica, Global Science Research for illegal data mining
  • 1,06,25,428Confirmed
  • 1,53,032Deaths

Full coverage

  • 9,23,13,199Confirmed
  • 19,77,893Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT5M34S

TMC leader Rajib Banerjee resigns as Forest Minister in Mamata government