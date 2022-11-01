Want to download videos from Twitter? Here's the step-by-step guide

New Delhi: Despite not being designed for videos, the micro-blogging site Twitter is surprisingly effective at providing interesting viral video clips. In order for everyone to enjoy themselves, you would want to share a lot of those since they are so enjoyable. But, downloading videos from the site is not as easy as downloading images.

Neither the desktop site nor any of the Twitter applications currently support downloading videos. Users can download Twitter videos on their devices with the aid of third-party applications.

Sounding complicated? Don't worry! Follow the below discussed steps and download in a few clicks.

A step-by-step guide to download videos from Twitter on Android devices:

There are several apps on the Play Store that can be perfect for the moto. Tweeload is one of them.

- Click on the share icon of the video.

- Copy the link.

- Open the Tweeload app.

- Paste the link of the video in the search bar of the app.

- Click on the download icon.

Now the video will be downloaded to your gallery.

A step-by-step guide to download videos from Twitter on an iOs device:

- Open the App store.

- Download the shortcuts app.

- Open the settings app.

- Click on the shortcuts app.

- Permit “Allow Untrusted Shortcuts.”

- Copy this link.

- Click on the get shortcut option.

- Click on the “Add Untrusted Shortcut” option.

- Copy the link of the video.

- Select the quality of the video you want to download.

Now the video will be downloaded to your gallery.