FIRST CIVILIAN MOON TRIP

Japanese Billionaire reveals all 8 crew members joining him for first civilian Moon trip next year; Baal Veer fame Dev D. Joshi selected

The first civilian mission to the Moon is planned to take place in 2023. The rocket developed by Elon Musk’s Space X will make a week-long journey to the Moon and back.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Varun Yadav|Last Updated: Dec 09, 2022, 01:14 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Japanese Billionaire announces 8 people selected for his Moon trip next year.
  • They all come from different parts of the world and pioneer in different artistic fields.
  The rocket developed by Elon Musk's Space X will make a week-long journey to the Moon and back.

New Delhi: Japanese Billionaire Yusaku Maeazawa has announced to be joined by 8 people for the first ever trip to the moon next year. These eight people are from around the world and pioneer in different artistic pursuits such as acting, DJ, YouTubing, Snowboarding etc. Yusaku is excited to see what inspiring creations these artistic people in differnet fields come up with in space.

“I’m very thrilled to have these amazing people join me on my journey to the moon and excited to see what inspiring creations they come up with in space,” he said in his official message.

Sharing the information regarding the all crew members being selected for the trip on his official Twitter handle, he wrote, “Crew for Moon Trip Selected.”

The selected eight members apart from him are: Steve Aoki (American DJ), TOP (Choi Seung Hyun) (Korean Musician), Yemi A.D (Creative Artist), Rhiannon Adam (Irish Photgraphic Artist), Tim Dodd (YouTuber), Karim Lliya (British Photographer), Brendan Hall (American Filmaker) and Dev D. Joshi (Indian Actor).

There are two backup crew as well. First one is Kaitlyn Farrington (American Snowboarder) and Miyu (Japanese Dancer) The first civilian mission to the Moon is planned to take place in 2023. The rocket developed by Elon Musk’s Space X will make a week-long journey to the Moon and back. Yasaku Maezawa had bought all the seats in 2018 aboard this rocket. He announced in March 2021 that he would choose 8 crew members from across the world as he wanted to provide as many as possible talented individuals to fly to the Moon with him.

Who is Dev D. Joshi?

Dev Joshi is an Indian television actor who is famous for portraying the role of Baal Veer in Sony Sab’s Baal Veer and Balveer Returns shows. He has also worked in more than 20 Gujarati movies.

First Civilian Moon TripSpaceXYusaku Maeazawa

