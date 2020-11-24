Earn money by completing tasks; Google testing Task Mate in India

New Delhi: Tech giant Google is testing a paid crowdsourcing service called Task Mate in India that will help select users earn some money though the company is yet to make an official comment on the report.

The Google Task Mate app, still in beta, provides users with tasks that they can complete on smartphones to earn money.

Google Task Mate in Beta Testing

Google Task Mate is currently in the Beta testing phase and is "limited to selected testers" through a referral code system for "early access", as per reports.

A reddit post by a user also suggested that such Google service is now live in the country: "Google seems to be testing their new Task Mate app in India which pays you in Indian currency for completing tasks regarding Google app ecosystem. (Currently invitation only)".

How does Google Task Mate work?

The 'Task Mate' lets you "find tasks nearby," "complete a task to begin earning," and then "cash out your earnings."

The latter is done by registering an e-wallet account or with the in-app payment partner.When that is done, users can earn the money by hitting the "Cash Out" button.

The tasks are "simple" and are categorised as "Sitting" or "Field".

For example, some sitting tasks include transcribing, recording spoken sentences and translating from English to your local language.

The field tasks include taking photos of a nearby restaurant or shopfront which can be used in enhancing mapping details.