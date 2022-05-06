New Delhi: Meta has announced that it will pay creators over Rs 3.6 lakh per month for creating original content in Facebook Reels. Meta's short-video making platform Reels on Facebook is a rival to TikTok.

Meta has announced to enable creators to earn up to $4,000 per month for original content on Facebook Reels which in Rupee terms translates into 3,06,440. The Rupee conversion is based on today's opening rate of the Indian currency at the Interbank foreign exchange. The rupee opened at 76.61 against the American dollar on Friday, May 6. (Also read: WhatsApp rolls out emoji reactions, bigger groups)

"As we continue to test and refine the Reels Play bonus programs, we’re making some updates. We’re adjusting how payouts are calculated, aimed at rewarding creators across a range of audience sizes who are making high quality original content that resonates with people, (which may result in payouts changing for some creators), and we’re also introducing “Challenges” on Facebook, a new incentive that helps creators in the Reels Play bonus program unlock new ways to earn from their content, up to $4,000 in a given month," Meta said in a statement.

Meta has said that it will allo each creator in the program to participate in a series of sequential, cumulative challenges each month.

"For example, earn $20 when 5 of your Reels reach 100 plays each," Meta added.

"When a creator completes one challenge, the next challenge becomes unlocked. For example, when a creator completes the 5 Reel challenge example above, they would see the next one, e.g., earn $100 when 20 of your Reels reach 500 plays each, and so on. Creators’ progress on Challenges will reset back to #1 at the start of each 30-day bonus period," it said.