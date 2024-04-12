New Delhi: In today's digital age, it's important to stay informed about emerging scams especially those targeting essential services like electricity payments. Recently, fraudsters have devised a deceitful scheme aimed at tricking individuals, making it imperative for everyone to be alert and knowledgeable about this evolving threat.

Electricity providers inform customers about their monthly bill amount and deadline through SMS or WhatsApp messages. The fraudsters are misusing this method of communication by sending false messages about unpaid electricity bills to defraud people.

Many Twitter users have shared that they received similar messages from unknown numbers, stating that their electricity service will be cut off unless they call a provided number right away.

Scam alert: A pdf pretending to be from Ministry of Power stating your bill is pending and electricity will be disconnected. Asks to call on a scam number acting as electricity helpline. pic.twitter.com/cJGfn0bcZJ March 20, 2024

In a post on social media platform X, the official handle of PIB Fact Check cautioned consumers about falling victim to this scam. The department clarified that the Ministry of Power had not issued any notice warning customers that their electricity connection would be terminated if they didn't "update" their bill. "Be cautious while sharing your personal and financial information" advised the PIB Fact Check department.

Don't get zapped by this scam!



A #Fake notice circulating on social media claims that your electricity will be cut off if you don't 'update' your bill#PIBFactCheck



@MinOfPower has not issued this notice



Be cautious while sharing your personal & financial information pic.twitter.com/u73K8VhSlH — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) April 8, 2024

Here are steps to protect yourself from such scams and determine if a message is fake:

- Check the message source: Official messages from electricity providers typically come from recognized, official numbers, not personal ones.

-Beware of urgent demands: Be cautious if a message or caller urges immediate action regarding your electricity bill payment. Scammers often create urgency to prevent careful consideration.

-Review the message content: Look for spelling and grammatical errors, as well as inconsistencies. Official government notices are usually well-written and error-free.

-Contact the relevant department directly: If you miss a payment or receive suspicious communication, contact the electricity board or supplier using the official contact details provided on your bills.