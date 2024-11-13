Elista 85-inch Google TV Review: Transform Your Living Room Into 4K HDR Cinema Experience; Check Pros And Cons

Elista 85-inch 4K HDR Google TV Review: Looking to take movie nights to the next level? or if you’re looking for a massive, feature-packed TV that brings the cinema experience home, the Elista 85-inch 4K HDR Google TV might be the perfect choice. With its high-quality display, advanced audio technology, and impressive smart features, this TV is designed to offer a seamless and immersive viewing experience.

In this review, we'll explore its picture quality, smart features, sound, and more to help you decide if it’s the right choice for your home along with its pros and cons.

Sound Quality

Sound is a crucial component of any TV experience, and Elista integrates Dolby Audio technology to elevate audio clarity and richness. Dolby Audio offers balanced sound, enhancing dialogue and delivering clear, immersive audio.

While the built-in speakers offer solid sound quality, some audiophiles may still want to consider external sound systems for a theatre-like audio experience.

Picture Quality

The Elista 85-inch 4K HDR Google TV boasts a stunning 4K resolution, making it a great choice for those who appreciate crisp and vibrant visuals. Many users praise the picture quality, noting its sharpness, brightness, and richness of colours.

HDR (High Dynamic Range) further enhances the visual experience, improving contrast for more depth and lifelike images. With this massive screen size, watching movies and shows becomes immersive, especially for those who value cinematic quality at home.

Connectivity Options

Elista TVs provide multiple connectivity options, including USB, HDMI, and dual-band Wi-Fi, ensuring compatibility with most devices and easy access to content. This versatility in connectivity is particularly useful for users who want to link multiple devices—whether it’s gaming consoles, sound systems, or streaming devices.

Smart Features and Google Assistant Integration

One of the standout features of the Elista 85-inch 4K HDR Google TV is the built-in Google Assistant, which allows for voice control of both the TV and other smart home devices.

You can adjust settings, switch between apps, and even control lights or other connected devices using just your voice. This feature is especially convenient for users who prefer hands-free control, and it adds a level of convenience for a fully integrated smart home experience.

Streaming Compatibility

This TV is compatible with all major streaming platforms, including Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube. It provides easy access to a vast library of content and lets you enjoy your favourite shows and movies on a large, high-quality display without needing external devices.

Personalization Features

The TV’s Google-based software tailors recommendations based on your viewing habits, which is particularly helpful for discovering new content. The personalized recommendations feel more intuitive, providing a tailored experience that adds to the user-friendly nature of this TV.

Elista 85-inch Google TV: Additional Features

Hey Google Voice Control: You can activate voice commands with a simple "Hey Google," further enhancing ease of use.

Screen Mirroring: Easily mirror your mobile or laptop screen on the TV.

Remote Control With Hotkeys: The remote includes hotkeys and a dedicated Google Assistant button for easy navigation.

Built-In Google Chromecast: Chromecast integration allows you to cast content from other devices directly to the TV.

Elista 4K HDR Google TV: Price And Available Sizes

The Google TV is priced at Rs. 1,60,900. While we are discussing the 85-inch model here, Elista offers these Google TVs in sizes ranging from 32 to 85 inches, allowing users to pick the size that best fits their space and budget.

Pros and Cons

Pros:

Stunning 4K HDR Picture Quality: Vibrant colours and excellent contrast make for an immersive viewing experience.

Dolby Audio Technology: Provides clear, balanced sound without requiring additional audio equipment.

Versatile Connectivity: Multiple ports and dual-band Wi-Fi ensure compatibility with various devices.

Comprehensive Smart Features: Google Assistant and Hey Google voice control enhance usability. You can control all the functioning of a TV with your mobile as well.

Personalized Recommendations: Content suggestions are tailored to individual viewing habits.

Cons:

Sound May Need Enhancement: While Dolby Audio is impressive, some users may find the built-in speakers insufficient for a full theatre experience.

Lag In User Interface: The device reports occasional lag when navigating through the Google TV interface, particularly when switching between apps or using Google Assistant. This can be a drawback for those who expect a smooth, quick response from their smart TV.

Remote Sensitivity: While the remote includes hotkeys and voice control, you may report it has a narrow range of responsiveness, which means you may need to point it directly at the TV for it to register commands effectively.

Conclusion

The Elista Google TV is a premium offering with an impressive feature set. Its high-quality picture and audio, combined with smart capabilities like Google Assistant and Chromecast, make it a versatile and user-friendly choice for anyone looking to invest in a large-screen TV.

Meanwhile, it may be on the pricier side, but its pros heavily outweigh the cons, making it a worthwhile investment for those wanting a cinematic experience at home. Whether you’re streaming, gaming, or simply watching cable, the Elista 85-inch 4K HDR Google TV is designed to impress.