New Delhi: Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX has announced plans to make his artificial intelligence (AI) startup xAI's chatbot, Grok, open-source. Musk shared this latest development in a post on X.

"This week, @xAI will open source Grok," Musk wrote. When a user talked about OpenAI and how the company should do the same, Musk was quick to respond and he wrote, "OpenAI is a lie."

This week, @xAI will open source Grok — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 11, 2024

Dispute between Elon Musk and OpenAI

Musk was once a co-founder of OpenAI. However, he distanced himself from the organization years ago to pursue his own path in AI development. A bitter dispute arose between Musk and OpenAI, leading to legal action from Musk against his former company and its current CEO, Sam Altman. Musk claims that OpenAI has deviated from its original mission of developing AI for the betterment of humanity and is now prioritizing profit instead. (Also Read: Google Doodle Celebrates Flat White Coffee; How Is It Different From Latte?)

GrokAI will be open-source

Elon Musk has announced that GrokAI will become open-source. This means that the source code of GrokAI will be accessible to the public, allowing developers to modify and redistribute it as they see fit. (Also Read: Nvidia Faces Lawsuit Over AI Copyright Infringement By Authors)

Grok became available to premium users on X, previously referred to as Twitter in December 2023. It came with a real-time feature that demonstrated a deep comprehension of current happenings.