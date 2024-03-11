Google Doodle Celebrates Flat White Coffee; How Is It Different From Latte?

New Delhi: Today's Google Doodle celebrates the flat white coffee, a beloved beverage enjoyed by many worldwide. The doodle marks the anniversary of the addition of "flat white" to the Oxford English Dictionary in 2011, highlighting the cultural significance of this caffeinated delight.

The origins of the flat white coffee have sparked a heated debate, with both Australia and New Zealand laying claim to its invention in the 1980s. However, the true origin remains uncertain, and it is probable that the flat white developed independently in both countries. (Also Read: Nvidia Faces Lawsuit Over AI Copyright Infringement By Authors)

''Today's animated Doodle celebrates the flat white, a beloved coffee drink of steamed milk poured over a shot of espresso. Many speculate the drink was first served in Australia and New Zealand during the 1980s when the drink popped up on menus in Sydney and Auckland around the same time,'' Google wrote on its website. (Also Read: Tech Showdown: Xiaomi 14 Ultra Goes Head to Head Against Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, Which Smartphone Should You Buy?)

Furthermore, the company added “Coffee culture has changed a lot over the years and so have ways to make the flat white. Made with whole milk back in the day, today it’s common to see Aussies and Kiwis ordering it with plant-based milk — oat milk is a rising favourite!”.

Explaining further about the beverage, Google wrote, “Traditionally served in a ceramic cup, a flat white is made up of an espresso shot topped with steamed milk and a thin layer of microfoam. Being “flatter” than a cappuccino or latte, flat whites are popular with coffee connoisseurs who are looking for less foam. Often, baristas will show off their skills and create beautiful artwork with the pour, something that’s a common sight in many cafes across Australia and New Zealand.”

Google explained that a flat white is a coffee served in a ceramic cup, consisting of an espresso shot topped with steamed milk and a thin layer of microfoam. Unlike cappuccinos or lattes, flat whites have less foam, making them appealing to coffee enthusiasts who prefer a smoother texture. Baristas often display their talent by creating artistic designs with the milk pour, a common practice in cafes throughout Australia and New Zealand.

What sets apart a flat white from a latte?

A flat white and a latte, despite both being espresso-based drinks have distinct differences. One key contrast is their size. The preferred serving size for a flat white is a 160-165ml tulip cup, which is considerably smaller than the glass typically used for lattes and cappuccinos, as stated on Nescafe's official website.