Elon Musk takes a dig at YouTube for ads, netizens react

New Delhi: Elon Musk may be the richest man on the planet, but he still has a gripe that most of us in the middle class can relate to: YouTube commercials. The billionaire recently vented his frustrations on Twitter, which he has a stake in. This comes at a time when Twitter acquisition has been temporarily put on hold.

He wrote, "YouTube seems to be nonstop scam ads."

Musk's tweet was in response to a meme about YouTube's policy of banning cursing in favour of "obvious scam advertisements all over their site."

People on Twitter are now urging Tesla's owner and CEO Elon Musk to purchase the video-sharing platform. It's worth noting that when it comes to Musk, it's impossible to know if he's joking or serious. This is what his fans live for.

"Please buy YouTube," a Twitter user said in response to Musk's post. "Imagine being the richest man on earth and not paying the $11.99/month to get rid of ads," said another.

Some people even posted images from the web series Panchayat, identifying the characters as members of Musk's team who are about to buy YouTube.

Musk's supporters were left guessing about his next move after he tweeted about "purchasing Coca-Cola" in the past.

Musk threatened to back out of his $44 billion bid to buy Twitter if the social media platform fails to give data on spam and bogus accounts a few days ago.

According to a letter issued by Musk to the firm and quoted by news agency Reuters, Twitter was in "clear material breach" of its agreements, and Musk reserves all rights to terminate the merger deal.

Musk had previously stated that he would put the acquisition "temporarily on hold" while waiting for statistics on the amount of fake accounts on the social media platform.