New Delhi: The Apple iPhone 13 may be available at its original price on Apple's online store, but you can get a better deal if you go to a third-party shopping website or a physical Apple Authorised Reseller's store. One of these resellers is currently offering a Rs 10,000 discount on the iPhone 13, making it the greatest value available right now.

Tech-next, an Apple Authorized Reseller, is selling the iPhone 13 for Rs 69,900 in its physical and online locations. This is a Rs 10,000 discount off the original price, and there is no better deal than this right now. Because Amazon and Flipkart haven't started their holiday discounts yet, the iPhone 13 isn't the cheapest there yet.

The iPhone 13 is already an amazing price at Rs 69,900, but Tech-next offers a bonus offer to sweeten the pot. You can get a reward of Rs 4,000 on the transaction if you have an HDFC Bank credit card. As a result, the iPhone 13's effective price is Rs 65,900. After that, there's the iPhone 13 exchange offer.

If you trade in an iPhone 11, according to Tech-website, you'll get Rs 21,000 in return. In addition to this, the Tech-next will give you a Rs 3,000 incentive. This reduces the total exchange value of your iPhone 13 to Rs 24,000, lowering the effective cost to Rs 41,900. If you trade in your iPhone 11, you may get the iPhone 13 for that amount. Of course, you'll receive a better discount if you trade in a more expensive model, such as an iPhone 11 Pro, which doesn't make much sense.

There's a catch, though. If you're seeking for the iPhone 13 in green, you're out of luck. The Green colour option is almost never found among Authorized Resellers. Because that colour option is tempting, this could be a deal-breaker for some purchasers. And if you only want that colour, there is a way to get it, but you'll have to forego all the other options.

In India, the iPhone 13 Green is available from Apple's online store. So, while it's out of stock in other stores, it's still available in Apple's own store. However, there are no discounts available. You only have the exchange programme on the Apple Store, and there are no-cost EMI deals if you wish to buy an iPhone in installments.