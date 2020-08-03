Elon Musk claims Neuralink brain chip will allow people to hear sounds impossible to humans

San Francisco: Tesla and SpaceX founder, Elon Musk has claimed that his new pet project Neuralink chip will allow users to hear sounds that previously were impossible to human ears.

Founded, in 2016, Musk has has only held one major public presentation for Neuralink . However, more details about Neuralink will be presented at an event on August 28, Musk had previously said.

The main aim of the project is to provide a direct connection between a brain and a computer to overcome the power of artificial intelligence (AI), using a "sewing machine-like" device to stitch threads to an implanted brain chip.

Musk recently said that Neuralink's brain chip technology would allow people to stream music into their brains effortlessly. Musk confirmed the feature last month over an exchange with a Twitter user who asked: "If we implement Neuralink - can we listen to music directly from our chips? Great feature." Musk replied with a simple, "yes".

If we implement neuralink - can we listen to music directly from our chips? Great feature. https://t.co/RwVLnS5JbL — Austin Howard (@a_howard8) July 19, 2020

He has also confirmed that the chip would be able to control hormone levels, which would have the potential to help with anxiety relief, among other things.

Musk has often criticized the over-reliance on AI and the potential danger it poses. He recently claimed that AI will be 'vastly smarter' than any human and would overtake us by 2025.

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk in July had announced that its most secretive brain-computer interface technology startup Neuralink will provide a key update on its progress on August 28.

"If you can't beat em, join em – Neuralink's mission statement," Musk tweeted on Thursday without divulging much details. "Progress update August 28, " he added.

If you can’t beat em, join em

Neuralink mission statement — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 9, 2020

To help paralysed people control devices and empower people with brain disorders, Neuralink last year unveiled tiny brain "threads" in a chip which is long lasting, usable at home and has the potential to replace cumbersome devices currently used as brain-machine interfaces.

