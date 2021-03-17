हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Elon Musk

Elon Musk declines offer over $1 billion to sell his techno song about NFTs

Elon Musk in a tweet said, "I am selling this song about NFTs as an NFT." The tweet also featured a small video in a loop that displayed "Vanity Trophy" with NFT at the top and HODL at the bottom. HODL is a term used by cryptocurrency lovers and retail investors to encourage peers to hold to a coin or shares in a company, instead of selling it off. 

Elon Musk declines offer over $1 billion to sell his techno song about NFTs

SpaceX and Tesla chief Elon Musk recently tweeted a song with lyrics, "NFT for your vanity. Computers never sleep It's verified. It's guaranteed." He declined the offer to sell this as a non-fungible token (NFT) on Tuesday (March 16). The tweet received an offer of more than $1 billion for the digital asset. 

Elon Musk in a tweet said, "I am selling this song about NFTs as an NFT." The tweet also featured a small video in a loop that displayed "Vanity Trophy" with NFT at the top and HODL at the bottom. HODL is a term used by cryptocurrency lovers and retail investors to encourage peers to hold to a coin or shares in a company, instead of selling it off. 

Elon Musk changed his mind on Tuesday (March 16) about selling NFT and said in a tweet "Actually doesn't feel quite right selling this. Will pass."

 

Elon Musk did not attach a link to the NFT, and thus it was unclear if it was already live or he plans to initiate the sale in future. NFTs are unique cryptocurrency tokens used to represent digital property, including video clips and jpegs. NFTs can be bought and sold, just like we seel a physical asset in real-time. NFTs run on the blockchain and thus a decentralised blockchain ledger documents transactions, ownership and the validity of the asset the NFTs represent can be tracked. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Elon MuskNFTsblockchainBitcoinCryptocurrencySpaceXTesla
Next
Story

Google introduces website that helps parents with kids' tech use

Must Watch

PT1M21S

Viral Video : A Kid fell down from the hood of an suv