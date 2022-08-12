Elon Musk does it again! Teases his own social media site, check name

New Delhi: Elon Musk is renowned for his frequent cryptic tweets that leave his followers perplexed. The Tesla CEO has done it once more, and this time, in the midst of a contentious legal dispute with Twitter, he suggested developing a new social media platform. To be fair, Musk has previously hinted at a similar idea. When asked earlier in March by a fan if he would think about developing a social media platform with an open algorithm, Musk replied, "giving [a] serious thought." A few weeks later, he floated the idea of paying $44 billion for Twitter, but he has since changed his mind.

However, on August 10, a different fan (@teslaownersSV) questioned Musk: "Have you considered developing your own social network? If the Twitter deal is unsuccessful?" The multibillionaire responded with the single word "X.com". He didn't elaborate on the website or his intentions when he shared the link.

Musk is not at all unfamiliar with the domain X.com. The website was linked to a money-related company that eventually merged with PayPal. In 2017, Musk bought the domain name back from PayPal. Visitors can currently only see the letter "x" in the top-left corner of the website because it is being used.

Musk announced his intention to buy back the Tesla shares he had previously sold in a tweet response to another fan on the same day that he had filed a lawsuit against Twitter. If he had finished selling his Tesla shares, the fan inquired. He answered by saying, "Yes. It is important to avoid an emergency sale of Tesla stock in the (hopefully unlikely) scenario that Twitter forces this deal to close *and* some equity partners don't show up."

Elon Musk is being sued by Twitter for reneging on a $44 billion purchase agreement for the social media platform. He counter-sued the company for reasons that are unknown because the case is private in court. The billionaire reversed course on the agreement and accused Twitter of wrongdoing. He asserts that the social media company misrepresented the precise numbers regarding bots and spam accounts on the network. Twitter claims that only 5% of profiles are generated by bots.