Elon Musk: First Neuralink Patient Can Control Computer Mouse Through Thinking

New Delhi: Elon Musk, the founder of Neuralink announced on Monday that the first human recipient of a brain-chip implant from the company has shown complete recovery. The individual can now control a computer mouse solely with their thoughts.

"Progress is good, and the patient seems to have made a full recovery, with no ill effects that we are aware of. Patient is able to move a mouse around the screen by just thinking," Musk mentioned during a Spaces event on the X social media platform. (Also Read: Kolkata Resident Falls Victim To Online Investment Fraud And Loses Rs 20 Lakh; Read Full Story)

Musk stated that Neuralink is currently focused on maximizing the number of mouse button clicks achieved by the patient. Last month, the company achieved success in implanting a chip in its inaugural human patient after gaining approval to recruit participants for human trials in September. (Also Read: Beware iPhone Users! Don’t Put Your iPhone In A Bag Of Rice; Here’s Apple’s Advice)

According to Neuralink, the study employs a robot to precisely position a brain-computer interface implant in a section of the brain responsible for generating movement intentions. The primary objective is to empower individuals to manipulate a computer cursor or keyboard through their thoughts.

Musk has ambitious plans for Neuralink, aiming to streamline the surgical insertion process of its chip devices to address conditions such as obesity, autism, depression, and schizophrenia.

Neuralink, valued at approximately $5 billion last year has come under scrutiny for its safety protocols. Reuters recently reported that the company was fined for breaching U.S. Department of Transportation regulations related to the transportation of hazardous materials. (With Reuters Input)