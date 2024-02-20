Beware iPhone Users! Don’t Put Your iPhone In A Bag Of Rice; Here’s Apple’s Advice

New Delhi: For many years, smartphone users have been relying on a common DIY method of placing their devices in a bag of rice to protect them from water damage. This method aims to absorb moisture and restore functionality to waterlogged devices. However, a recent advisory from Apple suggests that this household technique can actually cause further damage to iPhones.

According to a support document from Apple, "Don’t put your iPhone in a bag of rice. Doing so could allow small particles of rice to damage your iPhone."

In addition to this warning, Apple advises users against using foreign objects such as hair dryers or compressed air to remove liquid from their devices. The company also recommends avoiding the use of cotton swabs or paper towels in the connector. (Also Read: Nothing Phone (2a) Will Be Made In India, Says CEO Carl Pei Ahead Of Official Launch)

So, what should you do if your iPhone gets wet?

Gently tap the iPhone against your hand, with the connector facing down, to remove excess water.

Place the phone in a dry area with airflow.

Wait for at least 30 minutes before attempting to charge it.

Use either a USB-C or Lightning connector for charging.

It may take up to 24 hours for the iPhone to fully dry.

During this time frame, users may still see the liquid detection alert. (Also Read: Google Releases First Android 15 Developer Preview; What's New In Google's OS?)

Furthermore, Apple wrote in the same support document that "Although you shouldn’t charge your iPhone when it’s wet, you might need to in an emergency. If you reconnect your iPhone to the cable or accessory, you have the option in an emergency to override the liquid detection and charge your iPhone".