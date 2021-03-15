Elon Musk is now ''Technoking'' of Tesla

Tesla Inc has added "Technoking of Tesla" to billionaire Chief Executive Elon Musk's list of official titles in a formal regulatory filing and it also named finance chief Zachary Kirkhorn "Master of Coin".

"Effective as of March 15, 2021, the titles of Elon Musk and Zach Kirkhorn have changed to Technoking of Tesla and Master of Coin, respectively. Elon and Zach will also maintain their respective positions as Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer," the electric carmaker said in a filing.

The filing did not specify what Musk`s title at the electric car firm was prior to the change, though he is listed as the company's CEO.

Zach Kirkhorn will maintain his position of chief financial officer, but his official title has changed to "Master of Coin," also effective March 15, reports marketwatch.com.

Separately, Tesla disclosed on Monday that Jerome Guillen, president of automotive, has transitioned to the role of President, Tesla Heavy Trucking.

In February, Tesla had purchased $1.5 billion of bitcoin and would soon accept it as a form of payment for cars, sending the price of the world's most popular cryptocurrency soaring.

Musk's promotion of dogecoin on Twitter has also lifted the price of that cryptocurrency.

Bitcoin hit new highs of near $62,000 over the weekend but retreated around 5% early in the European day on Monday.