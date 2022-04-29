हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Elon Musk planning to buy Facebook and delete it too? Here’s the truth behind it

The viral tweet reads 'Now I'm going to buy Facebook and delete it haha'.

New Delhi: Elon Musk is going to buy Twitter for $44 billion, with shares currently trading at $54.20. During the announcement of the transaction, Musk, who has been vociferous in his criticism of Twitter's content moderation measures, argued for "free speech."

Meanwhile, screenshots of his tweets apparently shared from Tesla CEO Elon Musk's official twitter handle have gone viral on social media sites, with captions erroneously stating Musk is intending to buy Facebook and then erase it, just as he did with Twitter.

However, there is no truth in that tweet. A report stated that there was no tweet found on Elon Musk's Twitter timeline. There was no tweet from Musk which recommended buying and deleting Facebook on his timeline. Even the Twitter archives of Musk didn’t fetch any such information.

Even in the Twitter Advanced Search where the keyword Facebook was searched, a number of tweets on Facebook were found. However, none of these tweets include the same language as the screenshot that went viral.

Therefore, it is proved that Elon Musk did not make any such claims about buying Facebook on Twitter.

