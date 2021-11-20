Elon Musk-run satellite firm Starlink ‘looking for 2 rockstars’ in India: Check job description

New Delhi: Elon Musk-run SpaceX is now aggressively hiring for the Indian market for its satellite firm Starlink. After recently appointing Sanjay Bhargava as the country director India of Starlink, the company is now looking for more professionals that could make its Indian operations smoother.

In a LinkedIn post, Bhargava said that the company is now officially looking to hire “two rockstars” who could join the Indian Subsidiary. "The executive assistant position is not a chief of staff position and the Director Rural Transformation has to be technical as well,” he added.

The new hires will work towards catalyzing and accelerating transformation starting with Rural India, Bhargava said. “As and when there are other open positions they will appear on the jobs board. I do not expect any more till we are commercially licensed," he added in the post.

In the role of Director of Rural Transformation, the hiree will be a critical member determining Starlink’s successful adoption by local communities in India, the company said in the latest job posting.

For the other post of "driven Executive Assistant to support our local team in India", the company is looking for an individual who can "work closely with HR and the management team to manage all office administration, assist with event planning, and facilitate the smooth day to day operations and functioning of the office," Starlink said.

Starlink is currently aiming to offer low-latency broadband internet in India. The company has already started offering its satellite-based internet services and is now making inroads into India. The company is aiming to start rolling out its services in India in 2022.