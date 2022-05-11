New Delhi: Elon Musk has finally shown interest in meeting with his Chinese doppelganger, ‘Yi Long Musk’, who is apparently quite popular on social media platforms, especially Twitter, for his uncanny resemblance with the Tesla CEO.

Responding to a Tweet asking, “Should we deploy Chinese @elonmusk as a decoy?”, Musk said that he would like to meet this guy (if he is real). “Hard to tell with deepfakes these days,” he added.

I’d like to meet this guy (if he is real). Hard to tell with deepfakes these days. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 9, 2022

For the unversed, deepfake is an advanced technology that lets anyone alter a video and put a public figure’s face placed over another person's. Several countries are ramping up their efforts to take on deepfake as the tech can be misused to spread fake news or create a nuisance.

Yu Li first found fame last year when his photos showcasing the similarities between him and Musk were widely circulated on social media platforms. He usually shares his videos on Douyin, which is the Chinese version of TikTok. At that time, Musk had commented in one of the posts and said, “Maybe I am paltry Chinese.”

Meanwhile, Tesla Chief Musk termed former US President Donald Trump's Twitter ban as "morally wrong". He said that he would reverse the decision when he buys the social media platform.

The billionaire noted that he and Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey believe permanent bans should be "extremely rare" and reserved for accounts that operate bots or spread spam, Reuters reported. Also Read: Elon Musk calls Donald Trump's Twitter ban 'morally wrong', says he would reverse it

"I think permabans just fundamentally undermine trust in Twitter as a town square where everyone can voice their opinion," Reuters quoted Musk as saying. Also Read: Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today, May 11: Check how to get free rewards

