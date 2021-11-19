Elon Musk’s son X Æ A-XII joins him for a video call: WATCH viral video

New Delhi: Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, who is known for trending on Twitter every now and then, is now making headlines for his appearance in a special video. In an interaction hosted by the National Academies Space Studies Board, Musk was seen attending the meeting with his son X Æ A-XII on his lap.

The video, later shared by YouTube channel, SpaceXly, has now started doing rounds over social media. In the video, that was recorded on Wednesday, November 17, X can be seen glued to the screen while often tapping on the table.

While Musk had previously shared the photos of his son on social media platforms, this is possibly the first time when X joined the entrepreneur in an online meeting, that fans would say, was luckily recorded.

In the interaction, Musk was explaining SpaceX’s Starship program while X was probably busy in his own dreamy world. The world’s richest man was also seen talking to his son in the video.

At one point in the video, X got confused between rockets and cars. However, his billionaire father was quick to clarify that it was a rocket, not a car. After a few minutes in the video, X was taken inside while Musk continued his meeting.

Responding to the video, several users thanked Musk for bringing him to the online meeting.

"Thanks @elonmusk for bringing Baby X to the meeting! X looks very interested in Starship! To X, they are 'cars!" — makes sense," a user who posted the video on Twitter said. Musk liked the post, according to a report by Mint.

Meanwhile, Musk has recently said that he feels it is becoming increasingly difficult to find good sources of objective news these days. "It is hard to find good sources of relatively objective news these days. Any suggestions?" the SpaceX and Tesla CEO wrote.

