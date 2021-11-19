SBI Alert! Bank shares how customers can secure bank accounts, check details

New Delhi: State Bank of India (SBI), on Friday (November 19), suggested a few measures using which customers can secure their bank accounts. The largest state-owned bank in India took to Twitter to share what not to do to make sure that you don’t fall for fraud.

In a tweet, SBI said, “Sharing is not always caring. SBI says never share your bank details & ATM or UPI PINs with anyone. #SafetyFirstWithSBI.”

The bank added that SBI or its employees will never ask for sensitive information such as account numbers, debit card details, internet banking credentials, or OTP. The bank also advised customers not to click on third party links.

“Beware of individuals/parties that can ask for such details on the pretext of being from SBI,” the public bank added. The bank also urged customers not to share unknown links and reply to fake bank email IDs.

In cases of fraud, customers can register their complaints to cybercrime at https://cybercrime.gov.in/. You can also call dial helpline number 155260 to register cybercrime complaints, the bank said that in a video with its tweet.

In the rest past, online frauds have been on the rise. Early this year, the research wing of New Delhi-based think tank CyberPeace Foundation, along with Autobot Infosec Pvt Ltd, studied two such incidents where hackers of Chinese origin targeted SBI users with phishing scams. Also Read: Facebook paying up to $50,000 to creators to popularise its Clubhouse rival: Report

"All the domain names associated with the campaign have the registrant country as China," the research team had said. Also Read: Good Day versus Good Day: Delhi HC restrains oral care sellers from using Britannia’s trademark

Live TV

#mute