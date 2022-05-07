New Delhi: Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, has a sizable following, and he may soon become the CEO of Twitter. This is due to the fact that he is incredibly responsive on Twitter, and his witty posts are extremely popular. Following Musk's $44 billion acquisition of Twitter, it has been stated that more people want to work with him. According to recent statistics on Glassdoor, job interest in Twitter has surged by 250 percent.

Senior economist Daniel Zhao told Fortune that interest in Twitter jobs on Glassdoor increased by 263 percent last week (4/24-4/30), compared to the March 2022 baseline. "Well, today's news makes the above facts even more significant. Whatever you think of Elon Musk, he does have a significant following of people who want to work for him. "As CEO, he'll be much more likely to capitalize on that attractiveness than as a business owner," Zhao said.

However, Glassdoor clicks do not always correspond to real job applications filed. People are interested in collaborating with Twitter now that Musk has come aboard, as seen by the number of clicks.

Musk posted a Fortune story on people's increased interest in Twitter on Friday, stating that Twitter will focus on rigorous software engineering, design, information security, and server hardware.

"I am convinced that all technical managers must be technically proficient.

"Being a cavalry captain who can't ride a horse is like being a software manager who can't build amazing software!" Musk tweeted.

In a related development, Musk may fire Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal, who has just been in the role for five months.

Musk will only become CEO after the $44 billion deal is completed. David Faber of CNBC gave the information. Musk will have to pay Agrawal $43 million if he fires him within 12 months of a change in power at Twitter.