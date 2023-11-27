Elon Musk Shares Poem Written By AI: Netizens Say THIS

New Delhi: Elon Musk, the tech entrepreneur, recently shared a poem composed by an artificial intelligence (AI) tool called Grok, developed by his company xAI. The poem, beginning with the lines "In love, we find a universe aglow, a cosmic dance of hearts that ebb and flow," was unveiled through a post by Musk.

The world's wealthiest individual had previously announced that the X team, a platform he acquired for $44 billion in October 2022, would soon introduce a "Grok, Analysis!" button beneath posts. (Also Read: Making UPI Payments Via Rupay Credit Cards? Here's Everything You Need To Know)

Users quickly engaged in sharing their experiences with various AI tools currently available. One user showcased an interpretation of Grok's poem using Midjourney, an image-creating AI tool. (Also Read: 5 New IPOs This Week: Check Subscription Date, Allotment Date, Share Price, And More)

Grok, capable of real-time access to X, is accessible to the social media platform's premium subscribers. Users expressed admiration for Grok's understanding of love and its potential impact on humanity.

In response to Musk's revelation of the AI chatbot earlier in the month, users engaged in discussions comparing Grok to ChatGPT, with Musk claiming Grok's prototype superiority across various benchmarks.

Grok's appreciation for sarcasm, as mentioned by Musk, sparked intrigue among users. Musk playfully teased the AI tool, stating, "I have no idea who could have guided it this way."

Having initiated xAI in July, Musk assembled a team of researchers from prominent entities such as OpenAI, Google DeepMind, Tesla, and the University of Toronto.