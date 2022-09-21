Elon Musk to soon roll out thousands of humanoid robots in Tesla factories; here is all you need to know

Known for his audacity and eccentricity, Tesla chief Elon Musk is coming up with another out-of-league plan. This time he is all ready to deploy several humanoid robots called ‘Optimus’ or ‘Tesla bots’ in the Tesla factory. Tesla has been conducting meetings and conferences on keeping robots in the factories.

The concept was unveiled by the company during its inaugral AI day and is prepared for release. Sooner or later, the company plans to expand the plan globally. Elon Musk firmly belives that the company will eventually extend far beyond producing self-driving electric cars, and the robot industry may be worth more than Tesla’s automobile.

However, Musk said at a TED Talk that robots could be used in homes, making dinner, mowing the lawn and caring for the elderly people, and even becoming a “buddy” or a “catgirl” sex partner.

What is Optimus or Tesla Bot?

Earlier, in 2021, Musk said that Optimus is built using the same sensors and chipsets as Tesla’s self-driving automobiles. It is five feet inches tall and features a screen with relevant information. It weighs 125 pounds, can lift 150 pounds, and can carry 45 pounds.

Other companies have been using robots for various tasks. Nowadays, Amazon and Walmart use androids, and the former is currently testing its palm scanner for store checkout.