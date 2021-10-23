हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Apple

Elon Musk trolls Tim Cook, says come see Apple Cloth worth Rs 1900 at new Istanbul store

The latest to get roasted by Musk is none other than Apple CEO Tim Cook.

Elon Musk trolls Tim Cook, says come see Apple Cloth worth Rs 1900 at new Istanbul store

New Delhi: Entrepreneur and founder of SpaceX and Tesla, Elon Musk, is known for taking a dig at rival tech firms and their chiefs. The latest to get roasted by Musk is none other than Apple CEO Tim Cook.  

In a tweet announcing the opening of Apple’s latest retail store in Istanbul, Cook had said, “Introducing Apple Bağdat Caddesi, our beautiful new store in Istanbul. We’re glad to be a part of this vibrant community and we can't wait to welcome customers to this spectacular new space.” 

Responding to Cook, Musk jokingly said to visit the store to see one of Apple’s latest offering - an Apple Cloth that is priced at about Rs 1,900 on the company’s official online store. 

For those uninitiated, Apple had unveiled a Polishing Cloth, along with two new high-performance chips, as well as the third-generation AirPods, new HomePod Mini colours, and a new Apple Music plan. 

The Apple-branded cloth is made of nonabrasive materials and can be purchased in India for Rs 1,900. The microfiber towel bears an Apple logo. As of now, it is unclear how Apple’s Polishing Cloth differs from other microfiber cloths that are selling for prices much lower than at what the tech giant is selling its cleaning cloth. Also Read: PhonePe vs BharatPe: PhonePe withdraws petition against Postpe to file fresh suit

Apple suggests cleaning its gadgets with "soft, lint-free cloths" and avoiding "abrasive cloths, towels, paper towels, or similar items." According to Apple’s official page, the company will start delivering the merchandise between October 28 and November 1 in India. Also Read: Setback for Apple! Tech giant loses battle against Huawei 'MatePod' trademark

