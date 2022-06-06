हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Elon Musk

Elon Musk warns of dropping Twitter deal if THIS does not happen

Elon Musk says that he will make a deal with Twitter if the company doesn't give data on fake accounts.

Elon Musk warns of dropping Twitter deal if THIS does not happen

New Delhi: Elon Musk warned he may walk away from his $44 billion deal to acquire Twitter Inc if the social media network fails to provide data on spam and fake accounts, the billionaire said in a letter to the company on Monday.

The letter said Twitter was in a "clear material breach" of its obligations and that Musk reserves all rights to terminate the merger agreement.Earlier in March, Musk said he would put the deal "temporarily on hold", while he waits for the social media company to provide data on the proportion of its fake accounts. Read More: WWDC 2022: New MacBook Air may come with same colours- Gold, silver and space

"Musk believes Twitter is transparently refusing to comply with its obligations under the merger agreement, which is causing further suspicion that the company is withholding the requested data due to concern for what Musk’s own analysis of that data will uncover," according to the letter.

"Musk believes the company is actively resisting and thwarting his information rights," the letter by Musk`s lawyers said.

Twitter shares were down 5.5% at $37.95 in premarket trading.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Elon MuskTwitterMusk-Twitter deal
Next
Story

Planning to buy iPhone 14? Get a better deal on iPhone 13 by doing THIS

Must Watch

PT2M26S

Salman Khan Receives Threats: Police interrogates Lawrence Bishnoi - Sources