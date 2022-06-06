WWDC 2022: New MacBook Air may come with same colours- Gold, silver and space

New Delhi: After considerable anticipation and delay, Apple is expected to introduce its new MacBook Air at the WWDC 2022 keynote later today. While no official information about the new model have been released, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman and TF International Securities' analyst Ming-Chi Kuo have both suggested that the new MacBook Air model — called MacBook Air (2022) — will come in primarily three standard colour variants.

Earlier reports stated that the new model will be available in a variety of colours. Gurman also speculated that Apple may have postponed the release of its 13-inch MacBook Pro and would not reveal it at WWDC. An Apple Authorised Reseller, on the other hand, was seen with hidden listings for both the new 13-inch MacBook Pro and MacBook Air. Read More: WWDC 2022 kicks off today: How to livestream Apple event and what to expect

Gurman claimed on Twitter that stories of the new MacBook Air coming in several colour options are "probably overblown" and false, as he believed the new device will only come in conventional Gold, Silver, and Space Gray colours. He did, however, mention a new Gold colour tint with a Champagne-like gloss, as well as a new Dark Blue colour comparable to last year's iMac.

Kuo agreed with Gurman's allegation and tweeted that the MacBook Air (2022) would most likely come in three normal colour options plus one new colour — rather than the rainbow-style colours previously planned for the iMac. Read More: Apple may launch its new search engine at WWDC 2022 next week

According to the analyst, Apple will ship six to seven million units of the new MacBook Air in the second half of 2022. The prediction, however, is contingent on Quanta's Shanghai capacity, which would only achieve the expected figure if the facility returned to pre-lockdown levels before the third quarter.

According to Kuo, the MacBook Air (2022) will be delivered faster than the MacBook Pro models since the former is likely to be made by Quanta and Foxconn, and the latter is manufactured at Quanta's plants.