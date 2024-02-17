New Delhi: X Corp, led by Elon Musk, enforced a ban on 2,31,215 accounts in India from December 26 to January 25. Primarily, these bans were due to the promotion of child sexual exploitation and sharing non-consensual nudity.

Under Musk's leadership, the micro-blogging platform underwent significant changes, including the removal of 1,945 accounts in India for promoting terrorism on its platform.

Altogether, X Corporation banned a total of 2,33,160 accounts during the reporting period in India. According to its monthly report, which aligns with the new IT Rules of 2021, X Corporation stated that it received 2,525 complaints from Indian users within the same timeframe via its grievance redressal mechanisms.

In addition, X processed 40 grievances which were appealing account suspensions. "We overturned 9 of these account suspensions after reviewing the specifics of the situation. The remaining reported accounts remain suspended," said the company. "We received 19 requests related to general questions about accounts during this reporting period," it added.

Most complaints from India were about ban evasion (967), followed by abuse/harassment (684), sensitive adult content (363), and hateful conduct (313). Between November 26 and December 25, X banned 2,27,600 accounts in India.

The micro-blogging platform also took down 2,032 accounts for promoting terrorism on its platform in the country. Meanwhile, a new report from the Tech Transparency Project (TTP) has said that X is providing premium, paid services to accounts for two leaders of a US-designated terrorist group and several other organisations sanctioned by the government.

The report identified over a dozen X accounts for US-sanctioned entities that had a blue checkmark, which requires the purchase of a premium subscription. (With IANS Inputs)