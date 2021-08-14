Elon Musk takes dig at Jeff Bezos, says he would be on Pluto ‘if lobbying could get you to orbit’

New Delhi: As space wars pick up the pace, SpaceX founder Elon Musk has once taken a dig at Blue Origin’s founder Jeff Bezos for allegedly spending way more time in lobbying the government than actually developing the rockets that would eventually take humans to space. Musk, who also Tesla and several other new-age technology startups, mocked Bezos while replying to a tweet posted by Everything SpaceX.

Everything SpaceX, which is a Twitter account that gives updates about the proceedings of SpaceX, had said, “If Blue Origin spent as much time on *actual* rocket science as they do protesting NASA’s HLS decision, New Glenn would have reached orbit, New Armstrong would be operational and Jeff’s O’Neill colony in space idea would be real…”

If Blue Origin spent as much time on *actual* rocket science as they do protesting NASA’s HLS decision, New Glenn would have reached orbit, New Armstrong would be operational and Jeff’s O’Neill colony in space idea would be real… — Everything SpaceX (@spacex360) August 11, 2021

In response to the Tweet, Musk first said, “Exactly”, adding that “If lobbying & lawyers could get u to orbit, Bezos would be on Pluto rn.”

If lobbying & lawyers could get u to orbit, Bezos would be on Pluto rn — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 12, 2021

Musk’s dig at Bezos has come at a time when the latter’s cloud technology firm Amazon AWS has bagged a $10 billion contract from the US government. Besides Amazon, Microsoft was also bidding for the cloud infrastructure contract.

However, Bezos isn’t the only one who has been receiving the blessings of the US government and its authorities. For instance, Musk’s SpaceX has recently won a $2.9 billion contract from NASA in which the spacetech startup will develop its Starship craft for the 2024 Artemis mission. Also Read: Raksha Bandhan 2021: SBI offers 20% discount on buying gifts from Ferns n Petals via YONO app

Notably, the Artemis mission is aiming to take humans to the Moon. In response to the contract award to SpaceX, Blue Origin called out the bidding process and said that it was ‘flawed. In response, Musk had said, "Can’t get it up (to orbit) lol." Also Read: Ola Electric scooter price revealed ahead of its launch on August 15