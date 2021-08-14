हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
SBI offer

Raksha Bandhan 2021: SBI offers 20% discount on buying gifts from Ferns n Petals via YONO app

The SBI customers can avail a flat discount of 20% of up to Rs 999 by using YONO SBI by buying gifts from Ferns n Petals.

Raksha Bandhan 2021: SBI offers 20% discount on buying gifts from Ferns n Petals via YONO app

Raksha Bandhan is almost here and to top it all, there are several offers for rakhi buyers these days. One such offer is from the largest bank of India, State Bank of India (SBI), which has come up with a big offer for its customers on the occasion of Rakhi. 

The SBI customers can avail a flat discount of 20% of up to Rs 999 by using YONO SBI by buying gifts from Ferns n Petals. In order to get this discount, the customers will have to download the SBI YONO app and in case of any query, one can login to the official SBI YONO website at sbiyono.sbi.

In its tweet, SBI said, "Celebrate Raksha Bandhan with this BIG offer. Shop at fernsnpetals and get flat 20% discount up to Rs 999 through YONO SBI. Download YONO SBI app now: sbiyono.sbi/index.html."

It is important to note that the SBI customers can avail this discount till August 22, 2021. Moreover, there is no minimum purchase value on this offer.

Notably, they will have to use the code ' SBI20' in order to avail this offer. The customers from the largest public sector lender in the country must also take note of the fact that the offer is valid only on the ' Raksha Bandhan Category'.

